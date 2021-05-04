close
Tue May 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 4, 2021

15 killed, 25 hurt as bus falls from bridge in Attock

Top Story

A
APP
May 4, 2021

ATTOCK: At least fifteen persons were killed and twenty five others sustained injuries when a bus carrying passengers fell from a bridge near Burhan Interchange, Attock district, police reported on Monday.According to police, a rashly driven bus was passing through Burhan interchange when suddenly it fell from a bridge. As a result, some fifteen people died on the spot.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. The seriously injured were referred to Rawalpindi hospital. Deputy Commissioner Ali Auon Qamar and DPO Syed Ali Hamdani reached the hospital to see the arrangements for injured. Further investigation are underway.

Latest News

More From Top Story