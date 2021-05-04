NAB closes 20-year-old inquiries against Chaudhrys

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday ordered for closing inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Assad-Ullah and the investigation officer appeared before Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad and stated that the Bureau had found no evidence against the Chaudhry brothers, and requested the court to close the inquiries against them.

They also informed the court that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had given approval for closure of the inquiries. The court, after hearing the NAB officials, issued orders to close two inquiries against Shujaat Hussain and Parvez Elahi.

NAB had launched the inquiries against the Chaudhry brothers almost 20 years back. However, when the Chaudhry brothers contacted the Lahore High Court in this regard, NAB informed the court that the inquiries had been closed for want of evidence.

Later, the Bureau moved the accountability court seeking final approval for closure of the inquiries. The first inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat and Parvez Elahi was based on allegations of acquiring illegal assets. The second was against Parvez Elahi accusing him of making illegal appointments to the local government departments by relaxing the rules.

NAB, in its plea, contended that it had been recommended by the investigation officer concerned that the inquiries against the Chaudhry brothers be closed, as no trial-worthy material or evidence surfaced during the course of investigation. It said the NAB chairman had already recommended the closure of the inquiries in the light of the investigating officer’s reports.