Gold rates rise Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs100/tola to Rs104,100/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Monday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs86 to Rs89,249, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $11 to $1,781/ounce.

However, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,360/tola. The price of 10 grams silver remained unchanged at Rs1,165.98, it added.