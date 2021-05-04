Train operations limited

LAHORE:Train operations have been limited due to current Corona situation in the country. Sources said four trains have been suspended due to shortage of passengers. Jinnah Express from Karachi to Lahore has been suspended. Passengers of Jinnah Express will be accommodated in Karakoram Express. According to railway sources, Karachi Express and Pak Business Express have also been suspended while Green Line Express for Karachi and Islamabad has also been suspended. Passengers with confirmed tickets in all four trains will be accommodated in other trains. Sir Syed Express will run from Karachi via Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad. Sir Syed Express will accommodate Green Line Express passengers and Karakoram Express will carry passengers.