Punjab allows Aitkaf only in 10 districts

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allowed observance of Aitkaf in 10 districts and disallowed in remaining 26 districts of the province.

In a notification issued here on Monday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and with the approval of the chief minister, has said, â€œDue to increasing number of critical patients and high positivity rate, Aitkaf shall only be allowed in 10 districts, with reduced strength and strict observance of SOPs and guidelines of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination. The districts include Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Chiniot, Gujrat, Okara, Attock, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad and Jhang.