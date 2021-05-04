450 moreshops sealed in District South over SOP violations

Around 450 shops were sealed late on Sunday night and on Monday as the District South administration took action on the directions of Karachi Commissioner Navid Shaikh against violations of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the details shared by the District South deputy commissionerâ€™s office, several shopping centres, shops and marts were sealed by the administration over violations of the Covid-19 SOPs exercising the powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.

Assistant Commissioner of Saddar Town, Shanira Junejo, during her visit to the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-II with the Pakistan Army, sealed the Gold Mark II shopping centre, which comprises as many as 330 different shops, for violating the Covid-19 SOPs on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Lyari, Abdul Karim Memon, cracked down on the Lea Market, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road and Mandi Road, and sealed 13 shops and two transport booking offices on Sunday night.

Mukhtiarkar of Lyari, Saleem Gidani, visited areas of Lyari on Sunday with the Pakistan Army and monitored the implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs. He sealed the Khadda Memon Market, which has more than 100 shops, for violating the SOPs. Mukhtiarkar of Civil Lines, Rizwan Ali, also visited areas of Clifton and DHA, and sealed four shops in the Dalton Market.