Trying to arrange matches before Junior Asia Cup: Bajwa

KARACHI: The proposed series between Pakistan Whites and juniors is in doldrums as PHF is unable to decide the fate of these matches for the final preparation for Junior Asia Cup, 'The News' learnt on Sunday.

Asia Cup is to be held in Dhaka from July 1-10.

PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa, when contacted, said that he would contact the federations of the countries which are participating in the Asia Cup to organise some practice matches before the tournament.

“We cannot say how strong our team is because they did not play as a single team against anyone at any international tournament. But these are the best available players of our country,” he added. He said the juniors are getting rigorous training in the training camp.

There are 25 shortlisted players participating in the training camp.

Bajwa said that the boys would be given a few days leave for Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that PHF is still trying to organise the matches between Pakistan Whites and juniors but it was uncertain because of the pandemic.

“We could not send our boys on forigen tours due to the pandemic, but we organised a lot of domestic hockey competitions in the country and provided individual training, especially to goalkeepers and PC specialists,” Bajwa said. “We are still confident that if corona situation gets better these matches will be organised in Karachi,” he added.