close
Mon May 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 3, 2021

Waqar impressed by Hasan

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 3, 2021

LAHORE: National team bowling coach Waqar Younis is impressed by fast bowler Hasan Ali's relentless attitude and says the way he performed is commendable.

Waqar was quoted by Geo as saying that Hasan is a match-winner and that he is mentally very strong.

The bowling coach said that the way Hasan has been performing since coming back from his injury layoff is the result of his nevery-say-die attitude.

Hasan completed his 50 wickets in the first Test against Zimbabwe and was declared the man of the match with nine wickets. Waqar was not with the team in Zimbabwe due to his wife's surgery in Australia.

Latest News

More From Sports