Minister announces free treatment of autistic child after video goes viral

PESHAWAR: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has announced free treatment of the child suffering from autism whose video went viral on social media recently.

For the past several days, the video of Ali Abbas, a child suffering from autism, has gone viral on social media in which the child’s father appealed for help in treatment.

The provincial minister took notice of the video and visited the child’s home. He met the child’s father and inquired about the situation. The minister for social welfare announced that Ali Abbas would be treated at the governments’ expenses.

He also promised to give a job to the father of the sick child. Dr Hisham Inamullah while reassuring the parents of the child said that the provincial government would take all possible steps for the treatment of their son.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself wanted to meet the child and gave special instructions to ensure the treatment of the child.

The minister said the provincial government has been paying special attention to the welfare of the poor and needy people. He said the Department of Social Welfare is working for the education and training of children with autism.

He further added that autistic children are intelligent but demand more attention in socialising and education. A first-of-its-kind government school would be set up for these children in KP within three months, he said.

Dr Hisham said that the Department of Social Welfare would set up an online forum for the needy so that they can express their problems and they will be helped accordingly.

The online forum will help the deprived ones who are suffering from different diseases but cannot afford treatment. Special instructions have been issued for this online forum, the aim of which is to save the needy people from stumbling in the pain of treatment of diseases. Dr Hisham said that all resources would be used for the betterment of Ali Abbas and other children like him.