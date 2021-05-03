PML-N leader calls for free vaccine for journalists

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that doctors, nurses and paramedics as well as media workers are also victims of corona but the government is ignoring them.

In her statement issued on Sunday, Azma Bukhari said that along with the medical staff, media workers were also performing their services on the frontline. “Media workers are fulfilling their responsibilities day and night by putting their lives in danger like doctors, nurses and paramedics,” she said, demanding the government provide free vaccine to the media workers.

She said a large number of media workers had already been affected by corona, but, unfortunately, the government was constantly ignoring them. She said that how could a media worker earning Rs30,000 per month buy a dose of Rs12,000. She said the media workers should be vaccinated against corona free-of-cost. She said that many journalists had died from corona but the government did not provide any relief to journalists during the corona epidemic. She said if the media was considered the fourth pillar of the state, it should not be ignored and the government should make a strategy to handle the issue seriously.