Corona claims 50 more lives

LAHORE:Around 50 more patients died from COVID19 and another 1,707 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 8,550 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 304,889 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,846 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,622,775 in the province.

After 8,550 fatalities and recovery of a total of 250,033 patients, including 2,983 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 46,306 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.

273 patients recover: Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has said 2,44,265 corona patients are recovered in public sector hospitals while 273 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, SHC&MED Special Secretary Silwat Saeed said that 7,475 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,519 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 853 beds were vacant so far.

The secretary said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Health Department had arranged 3,385 beds in isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,467 beds were vacant.

However, 448 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 317 beds are unoccupied.

In addition, 3,357 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1,735 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 481 beds are unoccupied, Silwat Saeed added.

He said the health department had arranged 733 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 416 ventilators were under use while 317 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 217 are occupied and 55 ventilators are vacant, said Silwat Saeed.