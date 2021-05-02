4 more die of corona in Swat

MINGORA: The fatalities from the coronavirus reached 151 after four more patients died of the viral disease in the district on Saturday.

Officials of the Health Department said that 147 patients infected by Covid-19 were under treatment at the Saidu Teaching Hospital.

They said that four Covid-19 patients died while battling for life for the last several days at the hospital.

They said that three dead belonged to various areas of Swat while one was hailing from Lower Dir district.

The officials added that 21 new patients were admitted to the hospital while 14 were discharged after their complete recovery from the viral infection.

The officials said that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ignoring the government guidelines to stem the viral pandemic.

They appealed to the people to follow SOPs to contain the fast-spreading virus and save precious human lives.