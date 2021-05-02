Hasan attributes success to first-class cricket

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan finished off Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first Test, Man of the Match Hasan Ali attributed his performance to the first-class cricket experience he had gone through after his recovery from injury.

In a virtual media talk following the Test win Saturday, Hasan said he got into a full rhythm after the first-class season. “First class cricket had helped me gain confidence and in bowling long spells. The season with Central Punjab played important role in my preparations for international cricket. I played nine first-class matches and bowled with the new and old ball regularly. The hard work I put in there helped me show a better performance in international cricket,” Hasan Ali, who returned with his best innings figures of 5 for 36 said.

He suggested all seeking a place on the Pakistan international sides to work hard at the domestic level. “Domestic cricket is very important for those who want to regain their places on the national team. It prepares you for tougher challenges.”

Regarding his bowling experience in Zimbabwe, Hasan said that following hard-fought win in the T20, all members wanted to put up their best show in Test cricket. “Following the first-class experience, it was easier for me to bowl at my best abilities. I am not shy of bowling long spells. Quickly I got used to the pace of the Harare wicket and was confident of success. All team members were confident of putting up a much better performance here and we succeeded in that.”

Hasan said that every effort would be made to make short work of the hosts in the second Test also. “The confidence we have gained here would help us win the second Test also.”

He dedicated his performance to his newly born baby Haleena Hasan Ali. “I dedicate this performance to my daughter.”

He also praised Fawad Alam for showing extreme guts and playing with the same professional approach which was there in the previous series. “His contributions to Pakistan’s success have been great. Even in this Test, he struck a century to help us take the upper hand.”

The pacer said he wanted to play maximum matches as he was fully fit. “It is up to team management as to where they want to use me. I am ready and want to contribute in all formats.”

He rejected criticism on his way of celebration after picking a wicket. “It has nothing to do with my injury. It is just my style.”