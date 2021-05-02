CM approves 400-acre land for new airport in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved allotment of 400 acres of land for construction of a new airport in Faisalabad.

The airport will be set up on land adjacent to the economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

In addition, a centre of excellence will be set up in collaboration with the Punjab government and the Punjab Board of Technical Education in FIEDMC’s economic zones. The CM also approved the construction of a road from Sahiyanwala to Jaranwala for speedy access to M3 Motorway from FIEDMC’s economic zones.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq thanked the CM for approving these projects. He said these initiatives would be very helpful in attracting global investors to invest in FIEDMC's economic zones.

The CM has said apart from setting up a business park on 300 acres of land adjacent to the economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), work on an apparel park project would also be started soon.

The minister was talking to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq in a special meeting. He said a world class expo centre and a golf club would be set up in the business park where special incentives would be given for hotel business besides all facilities would be provided for the promotion of commercial activities.

The CM said that he would visit Faisalabad soon. During the visit, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and inaugurate the One Window Service Centre and other projects of FIEDMC.

Kashif Ashfaq briefed him on the ongoing development works in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a special economic zone to be set up under CPEC. He said that this project has become a top priority for investors globally and its completion would usher in a new era of industrial development in Pakistan.