Two men caught looting people in online food company’s uniform

Police on Saturday arrested two suspects for looting citizens while wearing the uniform of an online food company in Karachi.

The suspects were caught after an exchange of fire that started when police saw them trying to flee after looting a cell phone from a citizen. A crowd gathered at the spot on hearing the hue and cry raised by the citizen and beat the muggers before handing them over to the cops.

The police seized two pistols, cell phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspects, identified as Syed Tehseenuddin and Khuda Dino.

Police said the robbers used to wear the uniform of an online food company to loot people and avoid arrest.

A few months ago, the suspect arrested in connection with the attack on Mufti Abdullah on Jamshed Road a few months ago also wore a uniform of the food company.