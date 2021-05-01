25 people to observe Aitkaf at Faisal Masjid

Islamabad: As many as 25 faithful will begin observing ‘aitkaf’ at the Faisal Masjid before Maghrib prayer on May 3 under the supervision of the Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University amid strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures issued by the government.

‘Aitkaf’ is a retreat by worshippers to the mosque for the last 10 days of Ramazan. Incharge of the Islamic Centre, Faisal Masjid, Dr. Qari Ziaur Rehman said after scrutiny of the applications, 25 people had been selected for ‘Aitkaf’ at Faisal Masjid and they would maintain 10 feet distance in the main hall of the mosque.

The Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy used to manage hundreds of ‘Motakifeen’ before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but the SOPs and social distancing requirements reduced the number to 25.

Dr Zia said ‘Motakifeen’ would be given ‘sehar’ and ‘iftar’ food within the hall to keep them from te virus. The Islamic Centre of Faisal Majsid will also hold special lectures during this period for the faithful.

Dr Zia said ‘Motakifeen’ will also participate in ‘Qiyam-ul-Lail’ (‘Mehfil e Shabeena’) at Faisal Mosque that will be organized by Dawah Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony from 25th night of Ramazan. Famous ‘Qura’ across the country will recite Quran in ‘Qiyamul Lail’.

"Special measures have been taken for implementation of SOPs as social distancing is already being observed in ‘Namaz-i-Taraweeh’. He added that social distancing markers have been installed for the faithful. In addition, disinfectant showering gates have been installed by Dawah Academy and the availability of soaps and hand sanitisers are being ensured on a daily basis for the faithful," he said.