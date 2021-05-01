Lahore to face complete lockdown today, tomorrow

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division on Friday announced that there would be a complete lockdown in the provincial metropolis on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement issued here Friday, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said the step was being taken to save lives as coronavirus cases continued to surge across the country and Punjab as well.

The commissioner elaborated that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres would remain open during the weekends while all kind of other businesses would face a closure during these two days.