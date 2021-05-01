close
Sat May 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

Lahore to face complete lockdown today, tomorrow

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division on Friday announced that there would be a complete lockdown in the provincial metropolis on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement issued here Friday, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said the step was being taken to save lives as coronavirus cases continued to surge across the country and Punjab as well.

The commissioner elaborated that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres would remain open during the weekends while all kind of other businesses would face a closure during these two days.

Latest News

More From Pakistan