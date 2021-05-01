close
Sat May 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

Rahim Yar Khan, Chhor sizzle at 43°C

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in Lahore here Friday while Met office predicted similar conditions with dry weather for the next 24 hours. The Met predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/ light rain was expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh, South Punjab and western KP. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at DG Khan, RY Khan and Chhor where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 40°C and minimum was 24°C.

