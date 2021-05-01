40 SHOs among officers transferred

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani has issued transfer and posting orders of over 40 SHOs and IG ordered transfer of 24 other police officers here on Friday.

Additional SHO Manga Mandi Police Station Sub-Inspector Yasir Abbas has been posted as Additional SHO Ichhra Police station, Inspector Rana Mujahid as SHO Manga Mandi, Inspector Attique Dogar as SHO North Cantt, Inspector Saifullah Niazi as SHO Lorry Adda, Inspector Javaid Sipra as SHO QIE, Inspector Muhammad Ali as SHO Sarwar Road, Inspector Soahil Ikhlaq as SHO Lower Mall, Inspector Nasrullah Chattah as SHO Hayer, SI Muhammad Raza as Additional SHO Herbanspura, SI Asad Abbas as Additional SHO Sabzazar, SI Sajid Mahmood as Additional SHO Muslim Town, SI Kashif Yousaf as Additional SHO Mustafa Town, SI Riaz Gondal as Additional SHO Mochi Gate, SI Rizwan Elahi as Additional SHO Millat Park, SI Ikram Khan as Additional SHO Data Darbar, SI Sohail Shehzad as Additional SHO Shadman, SI Asghar Bhatti as Additional SHO Gulshan-e-Iqbal, SI Azeem Anwar as Additional SHO Sherakot, SI Raza Rehman as Additional SHO Wahdat Colony, SI Usman Younas as Additional SHO Rang Mehal, SI Rafi Ullah as Additional SHO Islampura, SI Akhter Ali as Additional SHO Ravi Road, SI Qadir as Additional SHO Liaqatabad, SI Asim Jahangir as Additional SHO Faisal Town and SI Mazhar ul Hassan has been posted as Additional SHO Sundar.

Inspectors Javaid Iqbal, Tahir Ikram, Imran Khan, SIs Kashif Yousaf, Zahid, Sheheryar, Muhammad Islam, Yasir Cheema, Farooq Azam, Rao Tasawar, Shoaib Asghar, Zahid, Iftikhar Alam and Ijaz Bhatti have been transferred to Police Lines.

The IGP issued transfer and posting orders of 24 other police officers.

Imran Karamat Bukhari has been posted as SP Headquarters, Elite Police Force, Punjab, Lahore; Ali Raza as AIG Discipline, CPO Punjab, Lahore; Ghulam Mustafa as Additional SP Headquarters, Gujranwal; Tassawar Iqbal as SP Investigation, Hafizabad and Naveed Ajmal as SP Investigation-III, Investigation Branch Punjab.

Pervez Iqbal has been posted as SDPO City, Gujrat, Imtiaz Ahmad as SDPO Sadr, Gujrat, Irfanul Haq as SDPO Wazirabad, Gujranwala; Rana Muhammad Islam as SDPO Township, Lahore; Akhtar Hayat as DSP Legal, Chiniot, Saifur Rehmaan as SDPO Sahiwal, Sardodha; Farooq Sultan as SDPO 18-Hazari, Jhang; Asif Hanif Joya as SDPO Pattoki, Kasur; Moazim Ali as SDPO Daska, Sialkot; Adnan Ahmad as SDPO Zafarwal, Narowal; Zahid Naeem as SDPO Sadr, Silakot; Amir Malik as SDPO People’s Colony, Gujranwala, and Ghulam Muhammad as SDPO Satellite Town, Gujranwala.

Abdul Hameed has been directed to report to the Central Police Office and Anwar Syed has been directed to look after the post of DPO Mandi Bhauddin. The services of Javed Tahir Majeed and Rashid Munir have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG CTD, Punjab. The services of Muhammad Raees and Sheikh Muhammad Arshad have been placed at the disposal of Addl IGP Special Branch, Punjab, and Addl IG South Punjab, respectively.