NAB summons Pervez Malik in sugar subsidy scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has paced up investigations into a sugar subsidy scam and summoned PML-N leader and ex-commerce minister Pervez Malik today (Friday). According to sources, the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Rawalpindi has asked Pervez Malik to bring the record with regard to subsidy of sugar. The sources said the CIT has directed Pervez Malik to bring the record of ECC meetings and fixing of the prices of sugar.

The NAB Rawalpindi has already summoned Provincial Minister Moshin Leghari on May 4 and asked him to bring the record of sugar subsidy from the year 2018 and 2019. The sources said the CIT has directed Leghari to bring the record of sugar export permission.

Meanwhile, President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira did not appear before the NAB Rawalpindi on Thursday in an inquiry into the appointment of Yousaf Baig Mirza as managing director of PTV during the PPP tenure.