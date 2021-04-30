LHC orders improving conditions at Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday once again directed the district government to improve the conditions at the Ramazan bazaars and ensure the citizens do not stand in long queues to buy subsidised sugar.

Hearing petitions of sugar mills against the price of the commodity, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan observed that the situation at the Ramazan bazaars was still unchanged as the citizens had to stand in the queues to purchase sugar on a subsidised price. “The prices cannot be controlled simply by establishing bazaars in tents,” the judge observed and suggested the government should give subsidy on sugar’s price in open market for smooth provision of the commodity to the citizens. The judge directed the commissioner and the secretary industries to make a workable plan to control the prices of the essential commodities in the open market.

The judge would resume hearing on May 7. At a previous hearing, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan censured the government for making citizens stand in long queues to buy sugar at subsidised rate at Ramazan bazaars.