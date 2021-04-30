NA-249 by-polls: PML-N leading, PPP close behind

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PMLN) Miftah was Thursday leading the race in NA-249 by-election with Ismail Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Abdul Qadir Mandokhel trailing behind him, unofficial and unconfirmed results from 149 of a total of 276 polling stations show.

According to Geo News, the PMLN got 8,681 votes while PPP bagged 7,586.

The banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is third in the contest.

Although a total of 30 candidates contested the by-polls, the major contestants were Miftah Ismail of PMLN, Abdul Qadir Mandokehl of PPP, Amjad Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Nazeer Kamalvi of TLP, Mustafa Kamal of Pakistan Sarzameen Party, and Hafiz Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. The seat fell vacant after the PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation. Voter turnout remained disappointingly low in most polling stations despite the hype created by major political parties over the past few weeks. It was mainly because of Ramazan, scorching heat, and rise in cases of COVID-19.

To ensure a large turnout, the Sindh government had declared a public holiday for NA-249 constituents. Though at some polling stations tension was reported among workers of rival political parties, the by-election was held peacefully. The Election Commission of Pakistan had asked the politicians of different parties to direct their MNAs and MPAs not to visit the constituency and refrain from indulging in anyone’s election campaign. The ECP also ordered the police to expel the PTI’s several MPAs, including former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar, Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, and Malik Shahzad Awan from the constituency for violating the code of conduct.

The Commission turned down PMLN candidate Miftah Ismail’s request to extend the polling hours, Geo reported citing sources. The channel said the election body was unable to find any solid reason to extend the polling hours beyond 5pm. NA-249 has a population of 782,776 of which only 339,591, which means over 43 percent, are registered voters. There are 216,056 male voters and 137,935 female voters. Ittehad Town, Saeed Abad, Mominabad, Swat Colony, Afridi Colony, Qaimkhani Colony, Delhi Colony, Mujahid Colony, Rasheedabad, Turk Colony, Junagarh Muhallah, Kokan Colony, and other areas of Baldia Town are included in the constituency. The PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has called upon the ECP to take notice of delay in counting of votes in NA-249, Karachi. She claimed that the PMLN candidate Miftah Ismail has won the seat. She said the ECP should take notice as to why the counting process was stopped for two hours.