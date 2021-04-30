Korean envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo Thursday called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here. Matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation came under discussion.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering relations with the Republic of Korea in all domains. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Suh Sangpyo appreciated Pakistanâ€™s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and facilitating the Afghan peace process.