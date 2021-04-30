PHC forwards case for criminal proceedings against eye surgeon

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission imposed Rs0.5 million fine on a private hospital over infected cataract surgeries.

According to a PHC spokesperson, the eye surgeon was held liable to criminal laws and his case was forwarded to the Pakistan Medical Commission and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for further action.

As many as 16 cataract surgeries were carried out at the Laeeque Rafiq Hospital, Rukanabad, Adda Laarh, Multan, but within two days, 12 patients developed serious infections in their eyes, which resulted in complete eyesight losses later on.

As part of the initial inquiry, a four-member PHC team sealed operation theatres of the hospital, confiscated the treatment record and recorded the statements of the senior management, eye surgeon Dr M Husnain Ahmed, doctors and the staff concerned.

The PHC chief executive officer and other officers visited the Laeeque Rafiq Hospital for a thorough analysis of the whole situation and investigation.

PHC Chairperson Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid said the Commission had completed an investigation into the unfortunate incident impartially. “The Laeeque Rafiq Hospital has been fined Rs 0.5 million (the maximum as per the PHC Act 2010)," she said. "Secondly, Dr Husnain was found to be the real culprit, who was directly responsible for blindness of 12 unfortunate patients,” she added. She said that the surgeon’s case had been referred to the PMC and P&SHD, as he was also working as an eye consultant at the THQ Hospital Shujabad.

She said the affected persons might approach the local police with a copy of the order for initiation of criminal proceedings under the Punjab Hepatitis Act 2018 and other applicable provisions of the law.

The PHC team had also sealed eye surgeon’s clinic Husnain Eye Care. Moreover, the Commission submitted the inquiry report to the Punjab government.