KMC forms body to oversee graveyards

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has set up an eight-member central committee comprising its officials and representatives of welfare organisations to manage the affairs of graveyards throughout the city.

According to a statement issued by the KMC, the committee's responsibilities include overseeing matters of graveyards, providing support to bereaved families, keeping record of all graves and burials, and ensuring that no immoral or anti-social activities took place within the cemeteries.

The committee would also make necessary arrangements for the protection of graves and submit its suggestions to the KMC for the formation of sub-committees for the management of all the cemeteries in Karachi.

The committee meetings would be held regularly every month and its report along with suggestions would be sent to the Karachi administrator on a monthly basis.

The convener or secretary of the committee is KMC Media Management Senior Director Ali Hassan Sajid. The other members of the committee are Cemetery Director Iqbal Pervez, Cemetery Deputy Director Sarwar Alam, Zafar Abbas of the JDC Welfare Organization, Manzar Alam of the Al-Khidmat Welfare Society, Alamgir Welfare Trust’s Rehan Yaseen, Yahya Attari of the Dawat-e-Islami and Muhammad Khalid Noor of the Al Noor Welfare.