10 By CDA officials booked over alleged corruption

ISLAMABAD: The Corporate Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered first information report (FIR) against 10 officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) found involved in corrupt practices in preliminary investigation and arrested four of them. The arrested officers include Mohammad Ali Jonejo, Fakharuddin, Masood Milani and Mohammad Hanif, the FIA sources said. The accused officers have been booked under 420/468/34/477-A PPC and 5(2) 47 of Anti-Corruption Act. The accused officers allegedly prepared fake documents of plots in Sector I/11-2 and made millions of rupees.