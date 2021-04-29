KP CM wants transparency ensured in contract awarding process

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Communications and Works Department to ensure merit and transparency in its overall contract awarding process.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the reform initiatives being introduced in Communications and Works Department here, he directed the officials to avoid unnecessary delay in contractual procedure and ensure issuance of work order to contractors within a time period of one week positively.

Special Assistant to chief for C&W Riaz Khan, Secretary C&W Ijaz Ansaari and other relevant high ups attended the meeting, said a handout. The forum was briefed in detail about progress so far made on development schemes, restructuring and reforms initiatives being undertaken in the department.

It was told that, during the current financial year so far over Rs20 billion had been released for construction and rehabilitation of roads in the province adding that 77 percent of released amount had been utilized so far.

The participants were told that a total of 18 schemes were completed in the roads sector while 97 were due for completion. It was informed that under the E-bidding system, over 2500 contracts had been awarded since its inception adding that the E-billing system had also been developed as an associated aspect of the E-billing process. Moreover, under the E-registration system so far over 3000 contractors had been registered and Rs.137.2 Million revenue was generated.

The forum was appraised that schemes of ADP and roads maintenance and rehabilitation were verified through Geographic Information System (GIS) while roads were monitored through Digital Map.