Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

Bulgaria probes role of six Russians in explosions

SOFIA: Bulgarian prosecutors said on Wednesday they have established links between six Russian nationals who spent time in Bulgaria and four explosions at arms depots in the country between 2011 and 2015. "We have very reliable evidence which leads to the conclusion that the goal (of the blasts) was to stop munitions deliveries" to Ukraine and Georgia, prosecution spokeswoman Siyka Mileva told a press conference.

