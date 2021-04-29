Online course on sports injuries and doping concludes

LAHORE:The 2-day online course about sports injuries and doping concluded at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Assistant Prof Orthopaedic Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Dr Sajida Fajar delivered lectures on Doping, its Causes and Preventive Measures on the second day. After completing the online course, Dr Amir Sohail and Dr Sajida Fajar called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office. The minister also awarded souvenirs to both the medical experts on this occasion. Punjab Minister for Sports said that they are planning to sign an MoU with expert doctors for free treatment and sports surgeries etc of our players and athletes. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and sports officers, coaches, trainers and players from across the province attended the online course. Besides, medical experts, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Director Admin Javed Chohan also addressed the participants.

During her lecture on Doping, its Causes and Preventive Measures, Dr Sajida Fajar threw light on doping test procedure. She informed the participants that Doping Control Personnel can conduct dope tests during and outside any sports competition. “Pakistan has probably fewest doping cases to date while Russia is on top of the list in this regard”.

Dr Sajida Fajar advised all players and athletes to use only those medicines which are permitted by WADA otherwise they could indulge in doping complications. “All players and athletes must consult their team doctor and physician before taking any medicine and supplement etc”. Later, Dr Amir Sohail and Dr Sajida Fajar gave detailed answers to various questions asked by tehsil sports officers, junior and senior coaches, trainers.