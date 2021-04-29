close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
N Irish leader Foster resigns

Belfast: Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster on Wednesday announced her resignation, after facing declining support and an internal party no-confidence vote, at a tense time in the divided British province. The 50-year-old politician said she would quit as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on May 28 and as first minister at the end of June, calling it "the privilege of my life" to have served in the roles.

