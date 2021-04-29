close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

Zimbabwe journalist ‘victorious’

World

Harare: A Zimbabwean court on Wednesday dropped a charge against award-winning journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono, who had been accused in January of tweeting falsehoods about alleged police violence. Chin’ono, 50, has been detained three times since he backed banned anti-government protests on social media in July, when he was first arrested and charged with inciting public violence.

