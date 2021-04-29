tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: France on Wednesday detained seven former members of left-wing Italian extremist group the Red Brigades, in a gesture ordered by President Emmanuel Macron designed to resolve a long-standing source of tension with Rome. France has long served as a haven for Red Brigades figures from the 1970s and 80s under a policy set by former Socialist leader Francois Mitterrand, which has caused tensions with Italy.