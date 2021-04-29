close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AFP
April 29, 2021

RSC names female head

World

LONDON: Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Wednesday announced Shriti Vadera as its new chair, the first female and person of colour to lead the prestigious theatre firm. Vadera, a Uganda-born former investment banker, will take the helm at the RSC in August, after more than a year of intermittent coronavirus restrictions have left many theatre and other arts organisations reeling.

