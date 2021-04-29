TPL Trakker partners with MMBL to provide vehicle monitoring solutions

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Tracking, Telematics, Mapping, and Location Based Services, has partnered with Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), the largest digital bank in Pakistan, to provide Vehicle Monitoring Services.

Under this partnership, commercial vehicles financed by MMBL will have the added facility of Vehicle Telematics powered by TPL Trakker.

The Tracking solutions will be completely customized and provide 24-7 monitoring of the vehicles, business insights on drive time and distance travelled, a live dashboard indicating real-time status as well as fuel monitoring with daily reports on how fuel was used, the distance covered, routes taken and the speed of the vehicles in real-time.

MMBL is committed to promoting financial inclusion through innovative digital solutions and providing economic freedom to small business owners.

To mark the occasion, a digital signing ceremony was held at TPL Trakker and MMBL’s respective Head Offices in April. Present at the occasion from TPL Trakker were, Sarwar Ali Khan—CEO and Talha Dawood—Head of Asset Tracking. Representing MMBL were, Ghazanfar Azzam— CEO, Muhammad Asim Anwar—Chief Business Officer, Samiha Ali Zahid— Chief Human Resources Officer, and Atta Ur Rehman— Head Branch Banking.****