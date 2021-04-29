‘Immunisation only way to control diseases’

Malir deputy commissioner Ghanwer Laghari on Monday said that immunizations are the only way to control diseases and the parents should therefore cooperate with the health department to get their children vaccinated on time.

He was addressing a meeting regarding the global immunisation week at his office. Health officials told the meeting’s participants that the week was being celebrated all over the world to highlight the importance of immunisation to protect people, particularly children, from diseases.

Various events would be organised in Malir to create awareness about the importance and usefulness of immunisation, they said. Dr Vijay Jasrani, Dr Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Dr Ehsan Elahi, Dr Muhammad Ali Nohri, Dr Ayaz Haider Sheikh, Salman Shakoor Abbasi, Riaz Hussain Channa, Muhammad Farooq, Mufti Sahib Gul, Zarghona Khan and other officials attended the meeting.