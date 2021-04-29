Strict measures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The number of Covid-19 deaths is increasing at a fast pace. Many critically ill patients are fighting for their lives. The third wave is quite lethal. It is important that the government takes serious steps regarding the implementation of SOPs.
There should be a strict punishment for those who are neglecting SOPs.
Rahim Humraz
Balnigwar