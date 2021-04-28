PML-N’s Javed Latif arrested in ‘anti-state remarks’ case

LAHORE: Police took Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif into custody on Tuesday after a sessions court dismissed his bail plea in a case pertaining to alleged remarks against state institutions.

The PML-N leader appeared before the court of additional sessions judge Wajid Minhas, which reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both defence counsel and prosecutor.

Latif left the courtroom before the announcement of the verdict and later the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested him near Saggian Pul after the court dismissed his bail petition, according to his lawyer.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that a fake first information report (FIR) had been registered against his client, adding the police registered the case with mala fide intention.

He submitted that Latif made the statement during a TV talk show in a particular background. He said it was a case of further inquiry whereas the police did not have powers to register such case.

He argued that all sections except one were bailable and pleaded with the court to confirm the bail of his client and assured the court he would completely cooperate with the police in investigations.

However, the prosecutor opposed the bail plea, submitting that the PML-N lawmaker crossed limits “in love of his leader”. He submitted that a CD of Latif’s statement had been sent for forensic analysis and all legal requirements had been fulfilled in this case.

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition so that the PML-N leader could be investigated. The counsel for complainant also opposed Latif’s bail plea.

Subsequently, the court reserved verdict on the bail plea for some time but later dismissed it. At the previous hearing the court had extended Latif’s interim bail till April 27 after it was informed that he had contracted coronavirus and was in self-isolation.

Township police had registered a case against Latif on March 20 for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the arrest of the party leader Javed Latif. In a statement, Shahbaz said: “Latif is a party loyalist and it saddened him a lot to learn about his arrest. The arrests of PML-N leaders and workers show that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is in a state of jittery.” He added that countries were governed through patience, consultations and understanding. The PML-N president expressed the hope that the courts would do justice with Latif in this case.