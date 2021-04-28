Fake degree: LHC suspends lawyer's licence

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday suspended the practice licence of Lahore Bar Association Vice President (Cant seat) Irfan Ahmed Khichi after the Punjab University stated that he was holding a bogus LLB degree.

The chief justice is hearing a petition filed by senior lawyer Mrs Gulzar Butt against non-verification of LLB degrees of the candidates who participated in the November 28 election of the Punjab Bar Council.

As the hearing commenced, PU legal advisor Awais Khalid stated that the syndicate of the veracity has recommended cancelation of the degree of Khichi. He said the LHC had issued an order for the verification of all candidates who contested bar association elections in Punjab during the last five years. However, the counsel for Khichi argued that the university had issued recommendation without hearing his client.