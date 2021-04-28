‘Anti-state remarks’: Javed Latif arrested after bail rejection

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday dismissed pre-arrest bail of the PMLN MNA Javed Latif after which he was arrested by the police.

Javed Latif has been accused of allegedly defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state.

As the hearing commenced on Tuesday in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas, counsel of Javed Latif argued that the FIR registered against his client was false and based on malice. He said the police have registered case against his client without listening to him. The counsel argued that the case against his client was registered on the basis of a conversation in a TV programme. He said a sedition case cannot be registered at the request of a citizen. He further said that such case cannot be registered on political talk. Astonishingly, the counsel alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to assassinate Maryam Nawaz and his client’s discussion was in that context. The counsel argued that it is a matter of investigation and his client yet has to be investigated along with the TV anchor. He said this is a bail matter of a Pakistani citizen and not of a terrorist, arguing that the police have no authority to register an FIR in these cases. The counsel implored the court to confirm the bail of his client.

However, on the other end, the state prosecutor argued that the accused’s controversial statement tantamount to overstepping boundaries in love of his leader. The prosecutor informed the court that the footage of Javed Latif’s statement has been sent for forensics. At this stage of the case, the accused is not entitled to the bail and sections in the FIR are not bailable, the prosecutor argued. “The prosecution’s case is in accordance with all the requirements of the law,” he said. The prosecutor argued that the state is like a mother and how such language can be used about one’s mother. He further argued that at the last hearing, the court was informed by the accused that he had contracted coronavirus, but as per the report of the agencies the accused did not follow the procedure of quarantine. It was further argued that how a Pakistani citizen can remain silent on the statement of Javed Latif. Javed Latif’s lawyer did not refute his client’s statements, the prosecutor argued.

The court after hearing arguments of both parties reserved the judgment for a while. However, Latif left the courtroom without hearing the judgment which was against him. Later, the PML-N MNA was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) near Saggian Pul. At the time of his arrest, Javed Latif recorded a video message saying that those who point out flaws are called traitors. He said that it is the job of the elected people to point out the shortcomings. The PMLN president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif denounced the arrest of Javed Latif, saying the spirit of reconciliation and harmony take the country and society forward. In a statement, he hoped that the judiciary will meet the ends of justice in Javed Latif case. He said Javed Latif is committed member of the party. He said the arrest of party workers and political leaders show the confusion of the government.

The PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the arrest and said the job of the state is to protect the rights of its people and not to doubt their patriotism and fabricate cases against them. In her statement on Twitter, Maryam said Javed is as patriotic as every Pakistani is. She said his only fault is that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and law and raised his voice against its violation. PMLN Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar arrived at the CIA Model Town with his lawyers but was stopped from entering the police station that led to exchange of hot words. A PMLN worker, during the entire debate, was seen knocking at the door of the police station but no one opened the door. PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari also condemned the arrest. She said Javed Latif is a true Pakistani and his arrest is condemnable. PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt condemned the arrest. In her Twitter message, she termed the arrest of Javed political victimisation. PMLN spokesperson and former federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her tweet, said the arrest of Javed is reprehensible.

Meanwhile, a writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the arrest of Javed Latif.