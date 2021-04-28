Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,624 in the province.

Another 1,084 new cases emerged when 14,465 tests were conducted, showing a 7.5 per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 update report on Tuesday.

He added that with 4,624 deaths reported so far in the province, the fatality rate stood at 1.7 per cent. So far 3,592,645 tests have been conducted, and 280,355 people have been diagnosed with the disease. Of them 93.9 per cent or 263,265 patients have recovered, including 626 overnight.

Currently, 12,466 patients are under treatment. Of them 11,893 are in home isolation, eight at isolation centres and 565 at hospitals. The condition of 541 patients is stated to be critical, including 46 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 1,084 new cases, 468 were reported from Karachi: 279 from District East, 80 District South, 58 from District Central, 31 from District Malir, 17 from District West and three from District Korangi.