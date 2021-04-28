Dozens of businesses sealed, 15 held over corona SOPs’ violation in Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration Lahore Tuesday sealed dozens of shops, stores, hotels and other businesses for not implementing corona SOPs.

Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed two marble factories, four shops on Ghazi Road and Power House Gym at Y Block DHA. The Cantt AC also sealed Iqra School Bedian Road for opening and holding classes.

City AC Faisan Ahmed sealed two hotels and four shops and arrested 15 people for violating corona SOPs. The City AC also sealed three branches of banks, Oppo Mobile, Hamza Traders, Madina Computer while 11 persons were arrested on Hall Road for violating corona SOPs and were detained in Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

Shalimar AC Mansoor Qazi sealed 11 shops. Accompanied by police, Rangers and Army officials, the AC visited the GT Road area to implement corona SOPs.

Model Town AC Ibrahim Arbab visited Liberty Market and sealed four shops. He directed the management of banks to reduce the staff and said that 50 per cent staff should be called. The AC along with Rangers and police officials sealed 12 shops in Ichhra Bazaar. The DC Lahore strict monitoring was being done to implement corona SOPs.