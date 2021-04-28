218,830 corona patients recover in Punjab public hospitals

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that as many as 218830 corona patients were recovered in public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), while 28915 patients were recovered during the last 24 hours. The SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, in a statement on Tuesday, said that 6908 beds are reserved in all govt-owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 3929 beds are unoccupied.

Likewise, 1599 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 770 beds are vacant so far, he added. The Secretary SHC&MED added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department has arranged 3282 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2354 beds are vacant.

However, 426 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 286 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2911 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1292 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 451 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that the health department has arranged 715 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 432 ventilators are under use while 283 are unoccupied. Around 270 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 237 are occupied and 33 ventilators are vacant, concluded Nabeel Awan.