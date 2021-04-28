Oxygen hoarding, profiteering banned

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed a ban on profiteering and hoarding of oxygen and related medical devices in the province with immediate effect for two months.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab under “Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020” and with the approval of Chief Minister, Punjab, restricts “hoarding of and profiteering on oxygen supplies and related medical devices (oxygen cylinder, oxygen regulator, oxygen concentrator, pulse oximeter and nasal cannula) intended for intensive medical care.”

In a notification issued here on Tuesday, P&SHD notified that the order shall come into force immediately within the territorial limits of Punjab and shall remain in force for two months unless modified otherwise.

Earlier, the P&SHD noted with concern that the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Punjab, positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and the third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health.

Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of the disease in the province. In this regard, the P&SHD observed that the malpractices and hoarding have been observed by various suppliers and vendors of oxygen and related medical devices intended for intensive medical care due to which acute shortage of necessary medical equipment to cater needs of patient is being faced.

Therefore, P&SHD believed that there are sufficient grounds to proceed under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 as an immediate preventive and expeditious remedy and the directions hereinafter appearing are necessary to ensure public safety and conserve lives in the province.