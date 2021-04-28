SITE fire station inaugurated

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the provision of two fire tenders for SITE Association was a long pending demand of the industries and he was happy to fulfill the commitment, a statement said on Tuesday.

He appreciated the efforts of the SITE Association in making this fire station functional in a very limited time.

The governor lauded the SITE Association as being the first and foremost in resolving the problems of the area.

Earlier, Ismail visited SITE Association of Industry and inaugurated the newly set up fire station of SITE Association. On the issue of gas supply to the industries, the Sindh governor assured arranging a single point agenda meeting with the prime minister along with the federal ministers and advisers concerned, on the burning issue of gas supply to industries, as soon as possible.