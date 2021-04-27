PPP, Kashmiris have inseparable ties: Faryal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur said that PPP and Kashmiris have an inseparable relationship as the foundation of this relationship was laid by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had raised her voice for the independence of Kashmir and world leaders had also raised their voice in favour of the people of occupied Kashmir,” she said while chairing the meeting of the Parliamentary Board constituted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for the Azad Kashmir elections on Monday. The board interviewed candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the meeting, she said that it is unfortunate that oppression has been taking place in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but the puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained silent.

“If Asif Ali Zardari had been the president of the country, Modi would not have even thought of oppressing Kashmiris,” she said. She said Kashmiris have been punished for Imran's obsession with meeting Modi. “When the nation was on one page regarding Kashmir, Imran sabotaged national unity by spreading chaos,” she said.