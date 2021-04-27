136 more people contract Covid-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 136 more people contracted COVID-19 here on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, coronavirus related death toll rose to 791 in the district and 618 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours.

He said so far 14,395 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,639. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 273 patients, including 119 confirmed ones, are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 111, including 29 confirmed admitted to DHQ hospital, and 79, including 36 confirmed are admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover 1,448 people have quarantined themselves in home isolation.