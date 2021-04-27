Ventilators, oxygenated beds for corona patients increased: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on directions from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday to review the emerging pandemic situation and status of available and required facilities.

The health minister reviewed the capacity of the system and status of availability of more beds for Covid-19 patients. Special Secretary SH& ME Ms Silwat Saeed and Consultant Asad Aslam Khan gave presentation on the status of availability of beds, oxygenated beds and other facilities.

The minister said, “We are increasing the reserved beds for Corona patients at government hospitals. We are now increasing the number of ventilators and oxygenated beds due to rising number of cases. The situation is being monitored on daily basis. All directions of the NCOC ate being monitored and all SOPs are being implemented.

We are constantly in touch with the NDMA for ventilators. Oxygen stock and supply is adequate, however. I request people to use masks. All required facilities for Corona patients are available at public sector hospitals. The vaccination process is under way as per target in Punjab.”

Present in the meeting were Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Usman Khalid, Dr Salman Shahid, Professor Dr Mehmood Shaukat, Consultant Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Saqib Saeed, and CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Dr Saqib Shafi.