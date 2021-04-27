Cop injured after he sets himself alight outside CPO

A police official in uniform attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in front of the Central Police Office (CPO) apparently due to departmental issues.

He sustained critical burn injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. In the meantime, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Maher took notice of the incident and ordered the transport and telecommunication DIG to ensure medical treatment to the injured cop. He also sought a detailed report on the incident from the DIG.

Hailing from Mirpurkhas, the injured police official was identified as 45-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) Muzaffar Chandio who had been posted at the telecommunication department of the Sindh police.

Police said SI Chandio had arrived at the CPO and wanted to meet any police officer to resolve his issues but before that, he doused himself with petrol and set his body alight. Policemen deputed at the CPO entrance and passers-by attempted to save him but he was severely burnt. He was rushed to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where doctors termed his condition critical.

City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said doctors were trying to save the SI’s life while police investigators were trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Meanwhile, police sources said SI Chandio had joined the Sindh police from the Larkana range in 1997 and over two dozen bad entries were marked in his service book due to violations of the code of conduct. Police said the victim had sustained 41 per cent burn injuries. Further investigations are under way.