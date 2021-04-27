Three die after car crash in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL: Three people have died after a car crashed into a roundabout, police have said. Emergency services were called to Knotty Ash in Liverpool at 12.15am on Monday following reports of a collision involving a BMW, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Three people – a man and woman in their 20s and a man in his 30s – were taken to hospital by ambulance but later died. A spokesman said: “Their families have been informed and an investigation continues at the scene, including CCTV, witness and forensic inquiries.” Road closures were put in place and the roundabout, on East Prescot Road, was closed in all directions.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact police on 0151 7775747, via @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, with reference 21000264565.