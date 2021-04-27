New arsenal to national narrative on Kashmir added

Islamabad : Once dead and dormant, the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has seen a total revamp, becoming a potent force in internationalising Kashmir Cause at all forums.

Since taking over as Chairman of the Parliamentary body, Shehryar Khan Afridi has instilled a new spirit into Kashmir Committee and now the outlook of the body suggested that it was the most effective body of the Parliament which adding new arsenal to the country’s outdated narrative on Kashmir Dispute.

The present government has come a long way in internationalising the Kashmir issue.

With the communication sector experiencing a phenomenal change in the 21st century, the PTI government swiftly brought multiple changes in its policy to sensitize the world about the war crimes and human rights violations committing by the puppet regime of New Delhi in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Not only Prime Minister Imran Khan led the Kashmir offensive from the front, his efforts were well supplemented by his team including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Dr Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to PM on National Security.

However, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi stands out among PM’s team due to his extraordinary efforts and innovative initiatives to infuse new force in the country’s narrative on Kashmir Dispute.

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has been completely overhauled to supplement the government’s offensive on Kashmir, Chairman of Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi told APP here on Monday while highlighting the forum’s performance.

Afridi said the committee had recently formed multiple advisory boards to help build a strong narrative on Kashmir issue by evolving an all-encompassing policy on Kashmir.

Asked to explain the objective of the advisory boards, Shehryar Afridi said there was a dire need for the state to involve the private sector with the committee to add value and valour to the Kashmir narrative.

He said these boards would not only give advice to the Committee but also would work on voluntary basis to add value to the country’s diplomatic offensive on Kashmir.

These boards would be working under the panel’s sub-committees, he added.

Afridi said the boards would advise the committee on the issues of culture, information technology, academia and research, youth affairs, lawfare and human rights.

Afridi said the board on information technology would help Kashmir cause get its due space on the digital platforms.